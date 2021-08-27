Veteran Nollywood Actor Victor Olaotan Dies

Victor Olaotan
Veteran Nollywood actor, Victor Olaotan, has been reported dead.
His wife Olaotan, accordingly confirmed his death in a report published by The PUNCH on Friday, August 27, 2021.
His death was also announced to the public by his publicist, Demola Sanyaolu.
The actor popularly known as “Fred Ade-Williams” in the TV series, Tinsel, passed away on August 26, 2021, reports say.
Mr Olaotan is reported to have died after battling with a post accident complication.
He reportedly suffered brain damage after the accident that happened five years ago. He later had a brain surgery.
It would be recalled that he got involved in the accident
around Apple Junction in Festac, Lagos while driving to a movie set in October 2016.
The accident left him incapacitated and he was flown to Turkey for medical treatment.
By Annie Wharton Savage