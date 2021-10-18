Vice President Hails FeDems

Vice President Dr. Bawumia shakes hands with Felix Atsrim

VICE PRESIDENT Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has lauded FeDems Limited for its positive contributions towards the development of Ghana’s construction sector.

FeDems Limited, located at Achimota, Accra, provides specialised engineering services to both private and public sector clients.

Over the years, large numbers of projects ranging from commercial, retail, industrial and special structures have been successfully completed by the company.

“It was heartwarming to learn that the construction of Ghana’s largest fertiliser blending plant at Asuboi in the Ayensuano District, was supervised by FeDems, a Ghanaian company. Kudos to FeDems for the excellent work done,” the Vice President has stated with joy.

Other projects carried out by the company include the construction of courts and bungalows in some selected communities nationwide, construction of hostels and training centre at the Institute of Local Government Service, decommissioning and

re-engineering of Kpone landfill at Tema and Kumasi, as well as the construction supervision of Zoomlion Regional offices.

Other projects undertaken by the engineering company include the construction of integrated recycling & compost plants in all 16 regions of Ghana, construction of America International School (East Legon), re-development of Eshiem to Manso railway line, among others.

Felix Atsrim, Founder of the company, said his outfit helps its clients to complete projects on time and on budget, while meeting all relevant regulations and quality standards.

“We are accountable for ensuring that the allocated resources are used appropriately to complete the project,” he stated, adding that, the company aims to become the leading engineering solutions provider in Africa within the next 10 years.

He continued, “FeDems understands that our clients expect cost-effective and responsible solutions in a timely manner. Our team works closely with our clients to ensure that this goal is achieved.”

On his part, Dr. Agyepong, Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, described FeDems Limited as a phenomenal brand, stressing that, he personally appreciate the company’s expertise and timeliness to project delivery in Ghana.