Victoria Michaels Bemoans Lack Of Support In Fashion Industry

Victoria Michaels

International fashion model, Victoria Michael, was the brand ambassador for the recently held Fashion Connect Africa (FCA) event in Accra, and she has revealed it wasn’t an easy task winning support for the event.

According to her, a lot of people around gave up on her when she needed their support the most for the event.

The 2019 FCA was held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, as one of the events under the Year of Return calendar. Aimed at bridging the gap between the global fashion industry and the indigenous African fashion industry, it brought a never seen before style and innovation to the African fashion runway. It showcased amazing collections from some of Africa’s best designers like Chocolate Clothing, Duaba Serwaa, David Tlale and a host of others.

But it appeared persons who promised to support the event didn’t come forward.

Speaking through a congratulatory message on Instagram, Victoria indicated that the people who gave up on her didn’t believe she and the team could pull off a world standard fashion event.

She is therefore happy she and her team were able to prove them wrong.

“Thank you to everyone who supported this vision from inception and our very special guests who graced the event with their beautiful presence. Quite a number didn’t believe in us, they weren’t sure we could make it happen, hence, wouldn’t associate with the brand or even come on this journey with us until we took flight on that fateful December evening,” she revealed.

“We had intended to keep this entire development of disappointment to ourselves but changed our minds to speak up so that we would inspire someone out there who has a dream. Listen; they may not believe in your dreams but don’t let them stop you from dreaming, instead dream bigger. Do not let contrary opinions and negative energy deter you from going for gold. Run and plan with that vision once it comes to you. Those who failed to believe in you would eventually come back and ask to sit with you on that success table,” she also said.

“We at FCA believe that the creative will more improvement through partnership and collaborations. The time is now. We cannot thank our sponsors enough,” she added.

By Francis Addo