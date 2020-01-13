Hearts Win At Last… Chelsea Stun Kotoko

Hearts of Oak recorded a goal in each half to end their winless streak when they hosted Ebusua Dwarfs in Accra yesterday.

The Phobians had played two games without scoring, but strikes from Joseph Esso and Kofi Kodji ensured Hearts’ first win this season.

The home side fetched the opener and doubled the lead in the second half, but the visitors managed a consolation through Robert Ato Hammond with barely 20 minutes remaining.

In Kumasi, visiting Berekum Chelsea posted a 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko through a Kofi Owusu early strike.

GPL Scores @ A Glance

Liberty 1 Medeama 1

Kotoko 0 Chelsea 1

Hearts 2 Dwarfs 1

Aduana 2 Faisal 1

Karela 2 Allies 1

Bechem 1 Oly 0

Dreams 0 Legon Cities 0

Ashgold 2 Wonders 0

Sharks 0, WAFA 0

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum