WTPC In Town For Taekwondo Campaign

A team of four young Korean Taekwondo experts comprising two males and two females are in Ghana to participate in a Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) exercise to promote the adoption of Taekwondo as an extra curriculum in schools.

The exercise, dubbed School-to-School Taekwondo Campaign (#S2STkdCamp20), will see the team, supported by a local team, touring mainly the Greater Accra Region and moving from school to school to showcase the qualities and benefits of Taekwondo for school children of all ages.

This drive by the GTF is to expand its practitioner base by selling the “Taekwondo idea” to especially international schools.

According to the Secretary General of the GTF Adnan Odartey Lamptey, who doubles as the Coordinator of the exercise, “Ghana has been benefiting from the World Taekwondo Peace Corps (WTPC) programme for the past years. Through the programme a team of four young Taekwondo practitioners with majors in Taekwondo have been sent to Ghana to promote global peace through Taekwondo.”

“All formerly 10 regions in Ghana have benefited from this programme. Public schools have been the target over these years,” he added.

Taekwondo is a martial art and a sport that offers many benefits to children. It improves motor skills, helps to correct attention disorder, controls hyperactivity, sharpens the reflex, instills self-discipline and promotes overall fitness. Taekwondo is also a survival skill that endows children with leadership qualities.

The GTF has been concerned about the low adoption of Taekwondo in schools and also the use of unqualified instructors by some schools without recourse to the GTF which is representing the World Taekwondo (WT) in Ghana.

Over 50 schools are targeted in this exercise which will commence on January 15 and end on February 7, 2020.