An action from the hockey pitch at the games on Saturday. INSET: Dr Bitugu

University of Ghana Sports Director, Dr Bella Bello Bitugu, has expressed gross satisfaction over current happenings in this year’s GUSA Games (Legon 2020), currently ongoing at the Legon campus.

To the sports director, things were falling in place as expected and wished it continued till the curtain was lowered on the competition on January 19.

So far, all the eleven participating universities have competed fairly by upholding the spirit of fair play in their respective disciplines.

Consequently, Dr Bitugu is urging all stakeholders—participants, officials, media, caterers and spectators—to keep up their respective works to maintain the high momentum.

And responding to his impressions about the games so far, he said “everything seems to have worked, things are falling in place as expected and we can only hope that it is maintained. Let’s keep the momentum.”

Earlier, the sports director urged organizers of the games to maintain the high standards set by the University of Ghana this year.

The annual games continue today at the various centres after impressive individual and team performances at the premier university campuses.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum