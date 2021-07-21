Video: 12 persons Dead In China’s floods; 10,000 People Evacuated

At least 12 persons have reportedly been confirmed dead in flooding in central China.

More than 10,000 people in China’s Henan province have also reportedly been evacuated because of the flooding.

Local Chinese media reports monitored by DGN Online indicated that heavy rain has resulted to severe flooding in parts of central China.

The Henan province is said to be home to 94 million people.

The rain, reports say, forced people out of their homes and left stations and roads submerged.

Reports indicated that authorities have confirmed that some 12 people have died in the city of Zhengzhou since the start of the flooding began.

Several roads have been closed and flights cancelled due to flooding, according to reports.

By Melvin Tarlue