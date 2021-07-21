Video: 12 persons Dead In China’s floods; 10,000 People Evacuated

At least 12 persons have reportedly been confirmed dead in flooding in central China.
More than 10,000 people in China’s Henan province have also reportedly been evacuated because of the flooding.
Local Chinese media reports monitored by DGN Online indicated that heavy rain has resulted to severe flooding in parts of central China.
The Henan province is said to be home to 94 million people.
The rain, reports say, forced people out of their homes and left stations and roads submerged.
Reports indicated that authorities have confirmed that some 12 people have died in the city of Zhengzhou since the start of the flooding began.
Several roads have been closed and flights cancelled due to flooding, according to reports.
7月20日晚，郑州暴雨地铁5号线一车厢多人被困，水位淹过肩膀。根据郑州地铁晚上发布的消息，受持续暴雨影响，郑州地铁全线网车站已暂停运营服务，消防人员正在救援。 pic.twitter.com/wCiz7TGhki
— The Paper 澎湃新闻 (@thepapercn) July 20, 2021
动画告诉你河南暴雨究竟有多大？
2021年7月20日，河南全境遭遇特大暴雨，尤其省会郑州市，更是遭遇了历史最强暴雨。下午18点郑州降雨量达到201.9毫米，刷新全球省会级城市小时最大降雨记录，全国国家级气象站小时雨量记录，大陆省会城市24小时降雨记录。 pic.twitter.com/s2EigfiPvL
— The Paper 澎湃新闻 (@thepapercn) July 21, 2021
By Melvin Tarlue