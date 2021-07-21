100 Kidnapped Nursing Mothers, Children Freed In Nigeria

Nigerian authorities say they have rescued some 100 women and children who were kidnapped.

Reports say the kidnapped women were mainly nursing mothers.

The women and children

were reportedly kidnapped by bandits in the Zamfara state in north-west Nigeria on June 8, 2021.

Reports revealed that four persons were killed during the abduction on June 8.

But the Zamfara state government reportedly announced that the women and children were freed without any ransom being paid.

The authorities gave no further details, according to reports .

Reports say since December 2020, over 1,000 pers have been kidnapped in Nigeria.

By Melvin Tarlue