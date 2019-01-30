VIDEO: Agyapong, Muntaka Clash In War Of Words In Parliament

There was near brawl between Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and Asawase lawmaker Muntaka Mubarak in Parliament Wednesday morning.

Mr. Agyapong who has once again been referred to the privileges committee over his comments prior to the murder of undercover journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale at the instance of Muntaka hurled insults at the the Asawase MP upon seeing him at the Speaker’s lobby.

He argued Muntaka was given the free way to speak ill of him on the floor Tuesday because he was absent.

Mr. Agyapong called Muntaka a thief – referring to his dismissal from the Sports Ministry by the late President Mills.

In return the minority whip called Mr. Agyapong a drug dealer. The heated exchanges between the duo moved from the lobby onto the floor of the chamber where some colleagues intervened.

Mr. Agyapong left with a promise to return to face-off with Muntaka.

Mr. Agyapong who has been accused by the public as responsible for the assassination of Hussein-Suale in a bid to clear his name has announced a GHC100,000 bounty on the head of the suspects.

Hussein-Suale who worked closely with ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to expose rot in Ghana football in an investigative masterpiece dubbed #Number12 was killed on Wednesday, January 16, by unknown gunmen whilst he drove home.

He was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, dying instantly, according to the police.

It comes months after the Assin Central lawmaker splashed his pictures on TV calling for retribution over his role in a football corruption probe.

Speaking on his Net 2 TV, the maverick lawmaker said: “It’s a human being that has died, no matter the mistake he has made, he has the right to live”.

“What I want to do is, anyone who can give information to assist in the arrest of the suspects will receive GHC100, 000 from me because it’s my reputation on the line.”

–Starrfmonline