Video: NDC MP Sam George Slapped, Beaten During Ayawaso By-Election

Sam George

Myjoyonline.com has obtained video footage depicting NDC Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel George, being heckled and attacked by masked men wielding guns in the ongoing Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Early Thursday morning, Sam Dzata George posted on Facebook that he had just been assaulted by several members of the NPP Invisible Forces. He claims that they were wearing NSC shirts.

In the video, about 50-60 men are seen chasing the MP as they hurled insults and slapped him.

“[George] is traumatized. When I went to his home he was in the bedroom and couldn’t even move. I don’t understand why people would do this,” Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, told Joy FM.

Background

Just hours into the by-election, some armed men clothed in National Security apparel stormed the La Bawalashie Presby polling station. Eyewitnesses say the armed men fired shots and attacked some agents believed to be opposition NDC agents.

The shots lasted 20 minutes. Police intervened as the attacks continued.

The men, according to eyewitnesses, also stormed the home of NDC candidate, Delali Kwesi Brempong.

