KMA Opens Kejetia Roads

Simon Osei Mensah sandwiched by Osei Assibey-Antwi and Kusi Boafo during the press conference

THE ROADS around the Kejetia/Central Market Redevelopment Project in Kumasi will be opened for public use on Monday, February 11, 2019.

The roads include Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to Pampaso, Kejetia to Dr. Mensah, Kejetia to Suame Roundabout, Central Market roads, among others.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, said the roads, which are key components of the Kejetia project, were closed to traffic during the latter part of 2017.

He said works on the roads have been completed and their opening formed part of preparations towards the official opening of the Kejetia Terminal project.

The minister has therefore cautioned traders and hawkers to vacate the streets and ply their trade in any of the 34 satellite markets in Kumasi to ensure peace, and also prevent them from having issues with the law. “No trader or hawker will be allowed to transact business in the streets or any available open space around the Kejetia project,” he stated emphatically.

The Ashanti Regional Minister was speaking at a press conference, which took place at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) in Kumasi on Wednesday. He said the KMA had embarked on a series of educational and sensitization programmes, especially on radio, ahead of the opening of the roads.

According to him, the KMA had in the past accepted appeals from the traders and postponed the opening of the roads but “now the time for the opening of the roads cannot wait”. The minister stated that the opening of the roads doesn’t mean that the Kejetia project has been opened, saying “it is part of preparation towards the opening of the Kejetia Terminal”.

Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Kumasi Mayor; Mr. Kusi Boafo, CEO Public Sector Reforms and Kwabena Nsenkyire, Ashanti Regional NADMO boss were present.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi