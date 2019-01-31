Massive Facelift At Ghana Publishing

The new look of the company

THE OFFICES of Ghana Publishing Company Limited has undergone massive renovation to give it a new look.

The company’s building has been in a deteriorating state in the past eight years, overseen by the previous managers of the facility.

The Akufo-Addo administration, through its efforts, undertook a complete infrastructural upgrade of the facility, transforming it into a modern printing and publishing hub.

Managing Director of Ghana Publishing Company Limited David Asante, who was appointed by government to manage the facility about a year and half ago, told DAILY GUIDE that the company, once saddled with debt running into millions of Ghana cedis, was now making profit.

“We inherited a tax liability of over GH¢4 million where the taxes were deducted and never paid for over 7 years in the previous leadership by the NDC, but as I speak now, we have cleared all arrears and put the company on proper footing to meet modern standards in printing and publishing,” he emphasised.

He explained that his outfit had been able to increase salaries by over 25 per cent in a spate of one-and-half years, introduced safety working systems, cleared all debts to suppliers, introduced electronic Gazette (the first in the sub-Sahara), acquired four brand new machines namely folding machine, perfect binding machine and two digital printing ones.

Known formerly as the Ghana Publishing Corporation, the Ghana Publishing Company was incorporated on March 9, 1965, under Legislative Instrument No. 413, and subsequently amended by L.I. 672 of December 11, 1970, to take over the functions of the former Government Printing Department and the administration of the Government Free Textbook Schemes.

It was re-named Ghana Publishing Company Limited in 2007.

BY Daniel Bampoe