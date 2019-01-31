Medical Council Fights Back In Obengfo Case

Dr. Eli AtikpuiM

The Ghana Medical & Dental Council (GMDC) has cleared the air on allegations that the Council failed to be present in court in the matter involving Dr. Dominic Kwame Obeng-Andoh, director of Obengfo Hospital.

In a press briefing by the council yesterday, Dr. Eli Atikpui, Registrar of the GMDC, he stated that the “Council would like to put on record that as the complaint in this case, it never reneged on its responsibility to avail itself in court each time the case was due to be called. The impression being created in certain sections of the media that the compliant, being the Council in this case was never present in court anytime the case was called is misleading.”

He indicated that following the dismissal of the case, the case has been relisted in Circuit Court 4 and the hearing will commence on February 5, 2019.

He also claimed that Dr. Obengo-Andoh was served a writ of summons yesterday.

Mr. Atikpui said that the GMDC has been represented in court by the Deputy Registrar and an Administrative Manager-Complaints and Investigations Unit from the Council.

He admitted that the court at a point was informed that the accused was unwell and on admission at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

He gave a chronology of events that happened in the case since the complaint was lodged and insisted that the council did not in any way frustrate the free flow of the trial.

He said, “Upon hearing that the Dr. Obeng-Andoh had been discharged from the court, the prosecutor was called for explanation and he said the case was adjourned to January 23, however, when the case was called he was in a different Court and asked his colleague to hold in brief for him but the trial judge did not listen and dismissed the case for want of prosecution.”