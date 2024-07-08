Vim Ladies Win Salahfest Cooking Competition

Vim Ladies in a pose after receiving their prizes

Happy 98.9 FM, an Accra-based radio station, has successfully hosted the grand finale of the 2024 edition of the Inter-Zongo Cooking Competition.

The contest, which took place on June 29, 2024, saw listeners of Happy 98.9 FM as well as friends and family of contestants gather at the Fadama Lorry Station to celebrate the rich culture and traditions of the Muslim community.

The event, which was graced by a large crowd of food enthusiasts and fans, saw the Vim Ladies of Madina Zongo emerge winners of the competition, beating nine (9) others to the ultimate prize.

The winning team impressed the judges with their culinary skills, showcasing a delicious array of dishes that highlighted the rich cultural heritage of the Zongo community.

There were performances from ‘No Noise’ hitmaker, Rashid Metal, Kobby Shawn and a host of other great talents.

An initiative of Happy 98.9 FM, the competition seeks to promote cultural exchange, unity, togetherness and most importantly celebration of the rich diversity of the Zongo communities.

It saw teams from various Zongo communities across Accra showcase their unique culinary skills.

Team Vim Ladies took home refrigerators and kettles as the ultimate winners, as well as souvenirs from Tasty Tom, Fortune, Chocho, and Nkulenu.

Representatives from Ashaiman and Mamobi also took home blenders and kettles, as well as souvenirs from sponsors as the third and second-place winners respectively.

Other participants received products from sponsors and certificates for participating in the 2024 Salahfest.

Commenting on the preliminary journey, Events Manager for Happy FM, Oliver Appiah-Kubi said, “I feel so excited with how far the journey has been, which started at Kasoa, Nima and Fadama. It is truly rewarding to experience the passion, creativity, culinary art and cultural diversity in each community. We are grateful for all contestants coming on board and we promise another fun-filled inter-Zongo cooking competition next year.”

Kwabena Ampong, Programmes Manager of Happy FM, on his part said, “We are elated to conclude Salahfest with a grand finale that was an unforgettable experience. The brand is grateful for the support and enthusiasm shown throughout this cooking festival. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed sponsors, dedicated participants, and loyal listeners for making Salahfest a resounding success.”

The 2024 edition of Salah Food Fest was proudly sponsored by Tasty Tom, Frytol, Fortune Rice, Nkulenu, Chocho and Henos Energy.