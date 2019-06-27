header ad banner
What's New

Visa Ghana Throws AFCON Party

June 27, 2019

Adom (2nd R) with Akonnor, Karl, Arhinful and other fans at the event

Visa Ghana handed soccer fans a treat at Carbon, Stanbic Heights in Accra on Tuesday.

Visa, the global payment leader, hosted fans to a public viewing (Ghana versus Benin) interspersed with drinks and finger-licking foods sessions, as well as photo shoots.

Present to add a technical touch to the event were CK Akonnor (Asante Kotoko coach), Augustine Arhinful (former Black Stars forward) and Karl Tuffuor, a sports show host on TV.

The trio responded to questions regarding the Group F opener.

Visa Ghana Country Director, Adoma Peprah, told the media during recess that “as you know, Visa has great access; the FIFA World Cup is one of them, AFCON is the most watched tournament on the continent.”

“The tournament we support is extension of our brand, a brand that signifies collaboration, reliability, universal acceptance and inclusion.

 Not all of us can be in Egypt and since we are a big football nation we decided to put this together for Visa Card users. The euphoria here is amazing,” she stated.

Tags: