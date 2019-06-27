Visa Ghana Throws AFCON Party

Adom (2nd R) with Akonnor, Karl, Arhinful and other fans at the event

Visa Ghana handed soccer fans a treat at Carbon, Stanbic Heights in Accra on Tuesday.

Visa, the global payment leader, hosted fans to a public viewing (Ghana versus Benin) interspersed with drinks and finger-licking foods sessions, as well as photo shoots.

Present to add a technical touch to the event were CK Akonnor (Asante Kotoko coach), Augustine Arhinful (former Black Stars forward) and Karl Tuffuor, a sports show host on TV.

The trio responded to questions regarding the Group F opener.

Visa Ghana Country Director, Adoma Peprah, told the media during recess that “as you know, Visa has great access; the FIFA World Cup is one of them, AFCON is the most watched tournament on the continent.”

“The tournament we support is extension of our brand, a brand that signifies collaboration, reliability, universal acceptance and inclusion.

Not all of us can be in Egypt and since we are a big football nation we decided to put this together for Visa Card users. The euphoria here is amazing,” she stated.