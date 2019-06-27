Aaron Bebe To Perform At Goethe-Institut

Aaron Bebe

Ghanaian multi-instrumentalist Aaron Bebe, percussionist Mustapha Bortier, guitarist Joshua Nkansah and bassist Richard Kotey will on Wednesday, July 3 perform at the Goethe-Institut in Accra.

Bebe, who plays xylophone, mbira, seperewa and other instruments, will team up with his friends in a show that is expected to light up ‘Goethe-Abansuro’, a monthly acoustic session that is held in a tranquil and interactive atmosphere.

Currently an instructor at the Music Department, University of Ghana (Legon), Bebe recorded his first album ‘Nyong’ with the Local Dimension Band, which was formed by the acclaimed musicologist, writer and performer Prof. John Collins.

He has played with the Novisi Dance Group, Ghana Dance Ensemble, Pan-African Orchestra, Abibigromma and Hewale Sounds alongside holding workshops for students and lecturers in the United States, several countries in Europe and many parts of Africa.

Born in Tanchara (Upper West Region,) Bebe has been playing the xylophone since boyhood, which he learnt from his father. He is also an accomplished player of mbira (Zimbabwean hand-piano) seprewa (harp-lute), a traditional Akan instrument whose ‘odonson’ style was incorporated into highlife in the 1920s and 30s. G