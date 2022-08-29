Vivo Energy Blames Rainfall For Causing ‘Water Petrol’ At Atimpoku Shell Station

Vivo Energy Ghana, managers of Shell Service Station near the Adomi Bridge at Atimpoku in the Eastern Region has attributed the petrol laced with water to heavy downpour.

According to the company, water got ingress into it underground tank after a heavy downpour in the area on Sunday August 28, 2022 resulting in the stalling of engines of a number of customers who had patronized their product on that day.

In a statement released Monday August 29, 2022 management explained that it halted operation upon hearing about the matter and contacted customers who were affected by the action for alternative arrangement where possible.

Vivo Energy Ghana said it is currently investigating the circumstances under which the water got ingress into it underground tank in order to put in place remedial measures to prevent future occurrence.

Meanwhile, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) said it has shut down the operations of the filling station for selling contaminated fuel to unsuspecting customers.

According to a statement issued by NPA, the shutdown follows a complaint made to the Authority and widely circulated video on August 29, 2022 about a suspected contaminated fuel purchased at the aforementioned retail outlet.

It said immediately, a team from the Eastern Regional office of NPA was dispatched to ascertain the veracity of the report.

The team visited the station and after it undertook a water content presence test and a dip into the well of the outlet, confirmed the presence of water.

By Vincent Kubi