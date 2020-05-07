Vivo Energy Launches Retailer Sustainability Programme

Barima Agyemang Fredua II, demonstrating the use of the locally manufactured foot-operated hand washing machine donated by Vivo Energy Ghana and its retailers

VIVO ENERGY Ghana, the Shell licensee, in partnership with its retailers, has launched a novel sustainable initiative dubbed, the “Retailer Sustainability Programme”, to implement human-centred projects in communities where it operates, with a focus on Covid-19 prevention.

The Retailer Sustainability Programme forms part of Vivo Energy Ghana’s comprehensive programme being rolled-out to complement the government’s efforts in combating the virus in Ghana.

Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Ben Hassan Ouattara, said Vivo Energy had been following the development of the pandemic in Ghana and its socio-economic impact on families, communities, businesses and the nation in general.

Since the launch of the programme, he said various government institutions had benefitted from it. These include the National Commission for Civic Education and the Effiankwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region, Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Upper East Region, Kenyasi Health Centre and Ahinsan Camp Prison in the Ashanti Region.

Other interventions include the donation of PPEs including gloves, nose masks, goggles, coveralls, hand washing facilities, hand sanitizers, detergents, thermometers and the construction of water tanks for underserved communities.

Coordinator of the Northern Sector Shell Retailers, Frederick Fredua Anto, expressed appreciation to Vivo Energy Ghana for the gesture.

He noted, “Beyond selling quality Shell fuels and lubricants, we have the nation and our customers at heart. We are in difficult times, and as business partners, it gives us a great sense of fulfilment to have been able to offer a helping hand to the government in the prevention of this life-threatening virus.”

Other projects on Covid-19 prevention by Vivo Energy Ghana include the donation of PPE to the National Covid-19 Case Management Team, funding of an e-Learning application for students at home and the donation of hand sanitizers and liquid soaps to some major bus terminals as well as retail stations for distribution to drivers and customers respectively.

In line with the company’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) intervention processes, it has also equipped its Shell service stations with hand sanitizers and other cleaning solutions as precautionary measure. The company has also introduced other electronic payment options like mobile money at some of its service stations to reduce the handling of cash.