Essipong Set For $3million Facelift

Isaac Kwame Asiamah

The Essipong Stadium in Sekondi is set to experience a whopping $3,086,206 facelift project to once again bring the 12- year-old facility back to modern status.

Virtually every part of the stadium, which is now almost in shambles, will be renovated in order to make the facility boast of modern amenities.

Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah, who toured the facility on Monday before commencement of works, said the project forms part of his ministry’s agenda to rehabilitate stadia in the country.

The damaged roofing sheets will be removed and replaced; the lift will be repaired; there will be general renovation of offices; replacement of existing defective sanitary appliances and others.

The project will be supervised by the Architectural & Engineering Services (AESL) Limited, with CISDAN Limited serving as the contractors, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered.

Mr. Asiamah bemoaned the lack of proper maintenance culture at stadia in the country, a development which is affecting the country.

“Plans have been put in place to draft specific maintenance manuals for the various national sports stadia that will be strictly adhered to keep facilities from getting into deplorable conditions again,” he indicated.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi