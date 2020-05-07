Miz Debbie, Others Support The Needy

Miz Debbie presenting items to some aged women

Radio Personality and Youth Advocate, Ms. Enyonam Ama Dabor, affectionately called Miz Debbie, together with Woop Foundation Ghana and Ijeoma Gold, have donated a number of items to the needy in the Volta Region.

About 100 people in Horti in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region benefited from this donation.

The items donated included rice, sugar, milk, bread, water and assorted food stuffs.

According to Miz Debbie, the move was to reach out with some relief for the aged men and women.

The radio personality, who has taken upon herself to give back to society, has announced plans of assisting some selected institutions in the country by the close of year.

Apart from donating to needy institutions, she disclosed that her management would soon support some selected needy but brilliant students in some selected regions.

She stressed that benevolent organizations and individuals should help cushion the have-nots in these difficult times.

Miz Debbie was of the view that the support given to the people of Horti would go a long way to address some challenges they faced and promised to continuously look out for those going through difficult times to cushion them.

“Glory be to God and thank you to each and everyone who joined to make this a success,” she expressed her appreciation.