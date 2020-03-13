Vivo Energy’s CSR Project Recognised

Shirley Tony Kum (middle) in a photograph with some friends

VIVO ENERGY Ghana’s flagship sustainability project, “Energy for Water and Education”, has been adjudged the Best Community Relations Programme of the Year at the 8th National PR and Communications Excellence Awards.

Under this project, Vivo Energy Ghana (Shell Licensee), its employees and business partners handed over two newly constructed hand-pump boreholes to Hiamankyene community and rehabilitated the Brengo Presbyterian Basic School in the Ashanti Mampong Municipality to support the government’s efforts in achieving the SDGs four and six which centre on Quality Education and Clean Water and Sanitation respectively.

In addition, the company also donated educational materials to the people and school children in the community.

The Energy for Water and Education programme involved the regular consultation and engagements of various stakeholders including the project community and the municipal assembly in the planning and the implementation to ensure the successful execution of the project.

Commenting on the awards, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Ben Hassan Ouattara, expressed his appreciation to staff, business partners and all stakeholders for making the project a success.

“Your level of commitment to impacting Hiamankyene community is unmatched. I want to express my profound gratitude to everyone for the personal contributions towards the project and I am very happy about the lives that we have changed and the communities we have impacted. This award is an affirmation of the hard work and commitment we invested into this project,” he said.

Receiving the award, the Corporate Communications Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Shirley Tony Kum, dedicated the award to the Chief and people of Hiamankyene and project implementing partners. She further reaffirmed the company’s commitment to helping the government achieve the Sustainable Development Goals through its various strategic sustainability projects.

The National PR and Communications Excellence Awards is an annual event organized by the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana to recognize the achievements of public relations professionals, corporate institutions and public relations agencies, and to celebrate the best of Ghana’s PR and Communications industry.