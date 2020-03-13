Victoria Michaels Appointed Co-Chair To AFI Fashion Week 2020

Victoria Michaels

International model and founder of Fashion Connect Africa (FCA), Victoria Michaels, has been announced as co-chair of the prestigious Africa Fashion International (AFI) Fashion Week 2020 in South Africa.

Victoria was chosen based on her tremendous contribution towards the growth of the fashion industry and the incredible work she continues to do in supporting the youth, women and the girl-child.

The AFI Fashion Week 2020, which is being organised under the theme: ‘Designing Africa’s Future’, is scheduled to take place from the March 12 to March 14, 2020 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

This year’s event seeks to empower, educate and entertain its audience with a goal to promoting and retailing refined accessories and apparels during the event.

Victoria Michaels is a model, philanthropist, social change advocate and an entrepreneur. She is currently the CEO of VM Consult and Fashion Connect Africa, and leads The African Literacy Development Initiative (ALDI) and the Victoria Michaels Foundation.

As a model, she has been featured in major publications such as CANOE, Vogue, Italia, Cosmopolitan, Glitz Africa, ROOTS, Africa Fashion Week, London Magazine, Glam Africa, Destiny, Women & Home, Elle, Enjoy Magazine, among others. She has also received numerous accolades and awards, including Glitz Africa 2016 & 2018 Model of the Year Award, Eminence Awards Africa (Distinguished Eminent Model 2017), Ghana Fashion Awards Best Classic Female Model 2018 and many others.

As a social change advocate, she established the Victoria Michaels Foundation ‒ a non-profit organisation seeking to empower women and less privileged children across Africa ‒ to discover their potentials and deploy it for greater society use. Victoria has also used the Africa Literacy Development Initiative (ALDI) as a mechanism geared towards helping underserved and marginalised communities in Africa have access to transformational education through a number of literacy projects.

The VM Foundation and ALDI have been able to donate libraries, book boxes, refurbished first and second cycle schools (built classroom blocks, libraries stocked with books, administration areas and teachers’ common rooms) to schools and communities who lack the basic amenities to ensure every child has access to basic education.