Extra O Woman Foundation Assists The Needy

Amma Krampah interacting with some of the children after the donation

Television personality Amma Krampah, who is also the host of the ‘Extra O Woman Show’, has donated food items and an undisclosed amount of money to the Dzorwulu Special School as part of Extra O Woman Foundation’s philanthropic activities.

The items donated were toiletries, water, frozen chicken and fish and soft drinks.

This was also in honour of the International Women’s Day celebrations which fell in line with the 30th birthday of the host of the Extra O Woman Show and the Chief Executive Officer of the Extra O woman Foundation, Amma krampah.

Presenting the items, Amma Krampah stated, “The Extra O Woman Foundation’s core objective is to empower women in the society,” adding that the donation was part of the foundation’s effort to support the less privileged in society.

When asked why the foundation chose the Dzorwulu Special School for this year’s cooperate social responsibility, Amma krampah said the foundation sought to support women and young girls who were in need.

And it is impossible to talk about women and not be concerned about children thereby their decision to spend time with the children of Dzorwulu Special School.

Amma Krampah assured the school of the foundation’s continuous support, adding, “Today will not be our last time here. Hopefully, we will be coming back to visit more often, to help in whatever way we can.”

Receiving the items the management of the school commended the Extra O Woman Foundation for its kind gesture and urged other corporate bodies and other kind-hearted persons to come to their aid.

The Extra Ordinary Woman Show, which is aired on Eclipse Broadcasting Network (EBN TV), seeks to honour women who have broken the status quo and have ventured into professions which have always been seen as jobs befitting only men.

By George Clifford Owusu