Vlisco Holds Women’s Mentoring Programme

Wax print company, Vlisco, has organised a mentorship programme to empower aspiring female leaders in the fashion industry.

A total of 15 young women and mentees from the 2019 and 2020 Women’s Month Editions, enjoyed a two hour interactive learning experience with Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, Executive Director of the Salt and Light Ministries.

The topic covered was: “The World of work, business and family, post Covid”.

Vlisco Marketing Director, Rev. Stephen Badu, elaborated on Vlisco’s mission to impact the lives of young Ghanaian women.

“Our aim is to inspire these talented and ambitious women to achieve their professional goals through insights from professional mentors,” he said.

“Aside these sessions and considering the coronavirus pandemic, we encourage our mentees to make strong use of all the social media tools which are largely available to get the maximum guidance from their various mentors,” he added.

Vlisco has long been a brand that does not only create beautiful fabrics but one that inspires and champions the role of women in our society, according to him.

This led to the launch of the Vlisco Women’s Mentoring Programme in 2019, with the aim of impacting the lives of young Ghanaian women by providing guidance on developing key skills in a variety of relevant areas.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri