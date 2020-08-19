We Are Constructing Real Roads; Not Green Book Propaganda Roads– President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo, says Ghanaians are witnessing, at first hand, the declaration by Government of 2020 as “The Year of Roads”, as road projects in every Region of the country are ongoing.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Essiama-Nkroful-Telekubokazo road, in the Ellembelle constituency, President Akufo-Addo expressed his delight that “it is under my time as President that the road leading to Nkroful (hometown of Kwame Nkrumah) is about to be constructed.

Indeed, the Essiama-Nkroful-Telekubokazo Road links of Kwame Nkrumah, as well as linking major cocoa growing areas in Anyinase North. It will also provide the shortest route from Esiama through Telekubokazo to Aniben junction to Tarkwa and Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Area.

Reiterating the comment made by the Chief of Esiama, Nana Enuquagyan II, who described the President a “promise keeper”, the President added that “I am someone who promises and delivers, and that is something I want Ghanaians to know, so they can trust me.”

He continued, “I told Ghanaians that this is the year of roads. Ghanaians can testify to this. We are not doing ‘green book’ propaganda roads, we are doing genuine roads on the ground for all to see. All my roads are ‘feeli feeli’ roads, not green book roads.”



The road was awarded for construction on 5th November 2019, with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation being the funding agency. It is a 6.50-kilometre stretch, which is being constructed by M/S Memphis Metropolitan Ltd, and is expected to be completed on 29th April 2021, at a cost of GH¢5,520,130.51.

Other roads being constructed in the enclave include the 20-kilometre Telekubokazo to Aiyinase Road, which is being fully funded by the Government of the Republic, acting through the Ghana Road Fund; the 30.2-kilometre Essiama to Telekubokazo Road, which, again is being fully funded by Government, through the Ghana Road Fund.

Upgrading to bitumen surfacing of the Gwira Aiyinase to Gwira Wiawso feeder road, and upgrading of the 3.20-kilometre Egyam Town Road are other road projects being done.