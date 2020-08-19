Sudan Sacks Spokesman Over Comments On Peace Deal With Israel

The Government of Sudan has sacked its Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, Ambassador Haidar Badawi, for saying Sudan was looking forward to seal a peace deal with the State of Israel.

Sudan’s now acting Foreign Minister, Omar Qamar al-Din announced Ambassador Badawi was sacked for saying on Tuesday that Sudan was “looking forward to concluding a peace agreement with Israel.”

“There is no reason to continue hostility between Sudan and Israel… We don’t deny that there are communications with Israel” Badawi was quoted by Sky News Arabia as saying.

Israeli Prime, Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, on reading Badewi’s remarks immediately pledged to “do all that’s needed” to wrap up the peace deal.

But acting foreign minister of Sudan distanced himself and the government of Sudan from Badawi’s comments.

According to him, the comments were received “with astonishment.”

He insisted his ministry had not discussed the issue of ties with Israel.

The development comes after last week’s announcement of a deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to normalize relations, which will make the UAE the third Arab nation, after Egypt and Jordan, to have full ties with Israel.

