Vodafone Gifts New Smartphone To 101-Year-Old Customer

Madam Rosina Attoh-Korkoi Konuah with the Vodafone team

ROSINA ATTOH-Korkoi Konuah, a Vodafone Ghana customer for over 25 years, has received a brand-new smartphone loaded with airtime and data on her 101st birthday.

According to the Vodafone team, which presented the gift, accompanied by an exquisite bouquet of fresh fruits, this was to enable Madam Konuah to communicate with her great-grandchild whom she’s yet to meet, and to stay connected with family and friends.

As the Vodafone team entered Madam Rosina’s roomto make their presentation, the room was instantly filled with warmth, laughter and the sound of a family connected by love and community.

Angela Mensah-Poku, Vodafone Ghana’s Director for Digital Transformation and Commercial Operations, said, “Madam Rosina is an old student of Achimota School and has been a loyal customer of Vodafone’s for over 25 years – since the days of Ghana Telecom. From our conversations with her, we learned that she wanted to see her great-grandchild who had been born recently. Both mother and child live abroad, and Rosina was unable to see them because she did not have a way to connect. That’s why we wanted to gift her with a special Vodafone Package and help her connect with her family in a new way.”

A joyous Rosina said the gesture was a demonstration of the company’s commitment to appreciating its long-serving customers.

“She has been a loyal customer for so long, and it is an honour to have her as part of the Vodafone family,” said Vodafone’s Customer Loyalty Manager Shirley Konadu Kyere said.

Madam Konuah expressed her joy and appreciation for the gesture shown by Vodafone. She further encouraged everyone to prioritise staying connected with their loved ones and thanked Vodafone for making it possible for her to do same.

A business desk report