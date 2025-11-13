Volta FA Secures GH¢150,000 Sponsorship For 2025/26 Division Two League

Officials signing the deal

The Volta Regional Football Association (VRFA) has landed a major financial boost ahead of the 2025/26 Division Two League season, signing a headline sponsorship deal worth GH¢150,000 with Mart ‘D’ Electrical and Construction Works.

The partnership was formalised on Monday, November 10, 2025, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the VRFA Secretariat in Ho.

The agreement was endorsed by VRFA Chairman, Daniel Agbogah, and Martin Davidson, CEO of Mart ‘D’ Electrical and Construction Works.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Agbogah hailed the sponsorship as a “game changer” for grassroots football in the region.

He said the support would significantly ease the financial burden on clubs and improve the organisation and competitiveness of the Division Two League.

“On behalf of the Executive Council and all stakeholders in Volta football, I wish to express our profound gratitude to Mart ‘D’ Electricals for coming to our aid at such a crucial time,” Agbogah stated.

“Every cedi will be put to effective and judicious use to promote the development of football across the Volta Region.”

He also announced that the RFA had decided not to increase registration or participation fees for clubs in the upcoming season, reinforcing its commitment to making football more accessible while raising the standard of the competition.

For his part, Martin Davidson, CEO of Mart ‘D’ Electrical and Construction Works, praised the VRFA’s leadership for its professionalism and forward-thinking approach to football development.

“I have been following the progress of the Volta RFA for some time and have been impressed by the passion and dedication of its leadership,” Mr. Davidson said.

“As a company that values youth development and sports, we are excited to partner with the RFA to create opportunities for young talents in the Volta and Oti Regions.”

Mart ‘D’ Electrical and Construction Works is a wholly Ghanaian-owned firm specialised in electrical construction, installation, and engineering services.

The signing ceremony was attended by VRFA Vice Chairman, Caesar Franklin Heh, and RFA Secretary, Promise Michael Ahiagba, who joined both parties in celebrating what they described as a milestone partnership for Volta football.

