Volta Gets Naval Training Centre of Excellence

Government has completed the first phase of the Country’s Naval Training Command which is earmarked to be a centre of excellence in the West African sub-region.

The Training Command is situated on a 114 acre land at Nutekpor in the Agave Tradional Area of the South Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The facility which was commissioned Tuesday, October 20, 2020 by President Akufo-Addo will accommodate all training schools of the Navy under a unified command.

According to the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama the facility is a dream come true after several years hope for such a facility.

He explained that with the discovery of oil and gas 13 years ago, it became very evident that the status quo for training of naval personnel must be upgraded to meet the accompanying security challenges.

This was captured in the 2010 Proposed Naval Establishment Report that all naval training institutions must be under a unified command.

In 2012, a Flag Officer Commanding was appointed to head the unified Command although the establishment was yet to commence.

Feasibility studies started in 2014 across the eastern and western banks until the lower Volta Basin on the Eastern Bank at Nutekpor in the South Tongu District was settled on.

In August 2016 to April 2017, first batch of recruits were trained at the facility which had some minimal structures.

However in 2019 with the help of Government through the Defence Ministry initiated eight projects that make up the first phase.

They include; Naval Training Command Head Quarters, School of Maritime Operations, Students Accomodation, Instructors Accomodation, Medical Centre, Training School Administration, Library and a Mosque.

President Akufo-Addo in a brief speech said, the urgency with which the first phase was completed is testament to his commitment to the security of the country in general and maritime security in particular.

He said the second phase which includes School of Marine and Electrical Engineering, School of Supply Application, Special Forces Training School, Combat Training Centre, Diving School, Shooting Range, Basic Leadrship Training School and other Barracks Accomodation will be begin in earnest.

The Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul assured that government will do everything to ensure that the Ghana Armed Forces continues to remain the most resourced and equipped in the subregiin and the African Continent.

He noted that the investment in the Armed Forces in the last three and half years under President Akufo-Addo is unparalleled when compared to the first three and half years of his predecessors.

Apart from the Naval Training Command other projects under his tenure include, the Army Head Quarters Building at Burma Camp, Commander in Chief Sports Stadium, 80 accomodation flats in Tamale among others.

The President who is on a day’s tour of the Volta region also graced a durbar held in his honour by the Chiefs and people of Afife in the Ketu North Municipality.

He also addressed a mammoth crowd at the Municipal Capital at Dzodze.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)