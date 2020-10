President Nana Akufo-Addo

The Ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is number one on the ballot sheet for the 2020 general elections.

The opposition NDC is number 2.

Below is the positioning for the remaining parties

GUM 3

CPP 4

GFP 5

GCPP 6

APC 7

RPG 8

PNC 9

PPP 10

NDP 11

INDEPENDENT 12

By Melvin Tarlue