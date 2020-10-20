60 Feared Dead In Akyem Batabi Church Collapse

Some 60 Christian worshippers are feared dead following a church collapse at Akyem Batabi.

Akyem Batabi is in the Asene-Manso-Akroso district of the Eastern region.

DGN Online has gathered that at least 62 people were conducting a prayer service after hours of fasting when the building collapsed.

The building is said to have still been uncompleted after 28 years of its construction.

According to information available to this portal, the worshippers were holding strict fasting and prayers sessions for their leader, Prophet Akuwa Isaac, who is said to be sick.

By Melvin Tarlue