Volta NPP Denies Intimidation Allegation

Chairman Makafui Woanyah in the middle.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region has assured people of the region to feel free and partake in the ongoing registration exercise as it denies the allegation that it is stopping bona fide Ghanaians from doing so.

It is only persons whose nationality is in doubt who are being challenged at registration centres. This exercise is what has been misconstrued for propaganda purposes by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The party explained this during a press conference at Aflao in the Ketu South Constituency addressed by the Regional Chairman of the NPP, Makafui Woanyah.

Mr. Woanyah wondered how he and his party members could look their own people in the face and prevent them from registering, adding that “no one has NPP or NDC or CPP written on their face.”

It would be counterproductive for anyone, be it NDC or NPP, to prevent people from registering when it could not be determined which party such persons would vote for.

Contrary to claims by the opposition NDC that the registration exercise was full of gloom, violence and intimidation in Ketu South, the NPP described the exercise in the region and Ketu South in particular as peaceful.

Mr. Woanyah also stressed that Volta region was not the property of the NDC, a party which has neglected the development of the region.

The level of underdevelopment in the region is testament that the party is only interested in the votes it gets from the region.

Persons on social media, either in the region or other parts of the country, including Voltarians in the diaspora, should disregard the tribal and ethnic bigotry being used to whip up support for the NDC.

Instead, they should subject such claims to strict proof including evidence of the impact of the NDC in the region they call their stronghold.

From Fred Duodu, Aflao (k.duodu@yahoo.com)