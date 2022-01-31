Volta Police HQ Gets Mechanized Borehole

SEDIV Drilling Ventures, a company that specialised in drilling mechanised boreholes in deprived communities has commissioned a mechanised water system for the Volta Regional Police Headquarters in Ho.

The project which was commissioned on January 25, 2022, has brought to an end a long-standing water shortage situation at the Police headquarters.

Per the operations of the command, water was very essential, yet the topography of the location of the headquarters made it challenging to have a steady flow of water from the lines of the Ghana Water Company Limited.

In a brief address, the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Edward Oduro Kwateng noted that potable water supply was one of the numerous challenges at the headquarters when he assumed command in February 2019.

The Covid-19 pandemic and its attendant challenges worsened the already existing water and sanitation problem at the headquarters since water became a scarce commodity to contend with.

Inmates, the clinic, personnel on duty, as well as exigencies of the work placed high demand for water which was always in short supply, he stressed.

Unfortunately, the Ghana Water Company could not immediately assist due to glaring topographical difficulties which came with high financial commitments.

DCOP Oduro Kwarteng expressed profound gratitude to the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Water Company for using their water trucks to supplement the short supply. He was also grateful to civilian employees of the command who bore the daunting burden of crossing the road to fetch water for use by the command which was equally not reliable and sustainable.

Having made these observations, the police commander described the gesture of Sediv Drilling Ventures as thoughtful and timely. He assured that the facility will be put to good use and well maintained to last long.

In a speech read on his behalf, CEO of Sediv Ventures, Mr. Agbeto Ephraim, indicated that the project formed part of the company’s social responsibility towards security in the region. According to him, the inadequate supply of water also amounted to a security situation, hence the desire to contribute their quota to improve the situation.

He assured the Municipal Assembly of his company’s readiness to work with them and the Police administration to provide mechanised water systems for Area 51 Police station, Kporvi Barrier, and other Police posts in the Ho Municipality.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Divine Bosson welcomed the gesture and assured that the assembly was ever ready for progressive partnerships. He also urged the Police to safeguard the facility to ensure a continuous flow of water at the regional headquarters.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)