Volta Region Not Denied COVID-19 Vaccines- Health Directorate ….Caution NDC Over Vaccine Lies

THE VOLTA Regional Health Directorate has cautioned the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stop misinforming the public about claims that government was denying Volta COVID-19 vaccines in order to reduce population in the area.

According to the Health Directorate, the region has not been denied the COVID 19 vaccines since the commitment of government towards ensuring the health and safety of all Ghanaians has been abundantly demonstrated in the Volta Region.

The Health Service however, explained that training programme is underway for the commencement of vaccination in the region after August 25, 2021.

They are wondering why the NDC did not contact the GHS with their concern or seek clarification since they are opened to all.

The Directorate stated that it is working tirelessly with all relevant stakeholders to implement all available interventions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

Last Sunday August 22, 2021, the National Democratic Congress in the Volta Region accused government of adopting biological strategy to reduce the population in the Region by denying them of COVID-19 vaccination.

The Volta NDC said there is no vaccination ongoing in the region, despite the fact that the vaccination is taking place in other regions of the country.

A statement issued by Sorkpa K. Agbleze, NDC Volta Regional Communications officer put the blame on the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa for unavailability of vaccination in the region.

They are wondering why although the Volta Region has been declared by the Ghana Health Service as a hotspot with worryingly rising cases, yet no vaccination is currently taking place.

However, the Volta Regional Health Service said Volta Region has been integral part of the national planning process for the deployment of vaccines which has solely been on principles of science and equity in it response dated August 24, 2021 to the NDC statement.

“The Region has ridden on the back of a reliable and robust Expanded Programme on the Immunization to deploy 25,800 doses of the Astrazeneca in all the 18 districts according to the phase one of the national deployment plan.

This first phase covered majority of health workers, significant proportion of frontline security officials involved in the response activities and vulnerable proportion.

“An allocation of the recent deployed Johnson & Johnson and Astrazeneca vaccines has also been made available to the Volta Region. The deployment of these vaccines will follow right after after the training and implementation meeting that will be concluded on August 25, 2021,” a statement signed by Dr. Thomas S. Letsa, the Regional Director of Health Service stated.

The Service continued that the vaccine will be deployed across the region in the coming days in several phases according to the phased implementation strategy that has been developed.

