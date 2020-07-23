Volta Residents Enjoy Stable Power Supply

RESIDENTS OF the Volta Region now enjoy stable power supply after the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) intensified maintenance works in the region.

Currently, the availability of electricity in the Volta Region stands at 97.52% according to the power distributor.

In order to improve reliability, the company has commissioned special maintenance teams in the regional and district offices to constantly patrol its network, identify defects and submit such for immediate correction.

According to Ing. Delali Oklu, ECG’s General Manager for the Volta/Oti regions, the activities of these teams helped the region to make an informed decision to undertake and intensify vegetation control activities like tree cutting, eradication of bamboos and bush clearing at a cost of GH¢1,455,200.

Ing. Oklu also disclosed that as a result of numerous maintenance activities carried out by the company, feeders like Ve-Golokwati, Asiekpe Waya, Kpetoe and Nkwanta, which used to go off frequently, had seen massive improvements.

He explained that “a feeder is a high tension line that sends electricity to the transformer to enable ECG to distribute electricity to the houses, facilities, offices and factories of our customers.”

Ing. Jones Makumator, Regional Engineer for ECG, Volta/Oti regions, further disclosed that the company also undertook re-insulation and reconductoring of the network which saw the company replace old and weak insulators and upgraded undersized electricity conductors (cables).

According to him, the company also carried out a lot of injection projects in areas like Lolito, Dzodze, Ho-Barracks Newtown, Dambai -Kwame Akura, Anyako Kpota and Apedido at a cost of GH¢ 511,616.36 to relieve overloaded transformers.

“The company did these injection projects because now that a lot of people were home due to this pandemic we envisaged that domestic demand for electricity was going to increase, hence the need to increase the capacity of some overloaded transformers to ensure that our customers experienced stable power supply,” he said.

He added that the company had also started replacing rusted head gears along coastal areas, like from Adina to Azizadzi and from Anloga to Anyanui, at a cost of GH¢153, 229.78.

“Once this project is completed, it will enhance the reliability of power supply to customers along the coast,” he said.

Ing. Makumator stated that the company was also installing a voltage booster station at Hohoe to help improve the voltage profile and ensure uninterrupted power supply within the Hohoe Municipality.

“With the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, we urge our customers, especially postpaid customers in Volta and Oti regions, to download the ECG Power App on Google Play store or App Store to pay their bills. If you are using a postpaid metre, you only need your account number after downloading the app to pay your bill without visiting any of our offices,” he said.