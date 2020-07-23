Abena Amoah Appointed GSE Deputy MD

Abena Amoah

The Council of the Ghana Stock Exchange (the Exchange) has announced the appointment of Abena Amoah as the Deputy Managing Director of the Exchange.

She will be responsible for the operational activities of the Exchange, namely trading and surveillance, listings and new products, the Ghana Fixed Income Market and the IT systems of the Exchange, as well as assist the Managing Director in defining and implementing the Exchange’s corporate strategies and plans, among other responsibilities.

Ms. Amoah is no stranger to Ghana’s capital markets—she is an accomplished investment banker and capital markets expert, who has led on many landmark transactions for more than 20 years.

Abena’s experience covers stock market listings and trading, mergers and acquisitions advisory, investment research, asset management, private placement of equity, debt and hybrid instruments, large infrastructure project development, business startups and incubation, public education on investment and financial matters and capital markets development strategies across diverse sectors of the Ghanaian environment.

She has served on boards of companies—publicly listed, private and not-for-profit—such as Access Bank PLC, African Women’s Development Fund, Ghana Stock Exchange, Ghana Petroleum Funds, Kosmos Energy Ghana, HC Advisory Council, The Foschini Group Ghana Ltd,

University of Ghana Council, Venture Capital Trust Fund and Wapic Insurance Ghana Ltd. She has been an advisor to the Government of Ghana and financial sector regulators in West Africa on the deepening of financial markets, and is highly respected in her industry for her outstanding professionalism and integrity.

Ms. Amoah started her career as an investment analyst and stockbroker growing to build and lead top investment banks in Ghana. She has previously worked with the BlackIvy Group LLC, where she led development of the 400-acre WestPark Industrial Park at Shama in the Western Region; Renaissance Group, where she was CEO of NewWorld Renaissance Securities Ltd and Head of Investment Banking & Finance in West Africa (ex-Nigeria) for Renaissance Capital; and Strategic African Securities Ltd, where she was the executive director of the company.

Managing Director of the Exchange, Ekow Afedzie, added, “This is a critical time for the Exchange and I am thrilled to welcome Abena and work with her closely as we modernize and transition from a frontier market to an emerging market in alignment with government’s plan to make Ghana the financial hub of the West African sub-region. Ms. Amoah is the first female executive director of the Exchange; further proof of our commitment to championing outstanding women.”