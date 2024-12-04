Vote For Bawumia – Barima Sidney

Barima Sidney

Renowned Ghanaian hiplife artiste and songwriter, Barima Sidney, has stated that he believes Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, is the most qualified presidential candidate to lead Ghana into the next phase of innovation.

Credited with a number of hit songs, Barima Sidney is optimistic about the policies of the Vice President, having supported the incumbent President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

He clarified that since President Akufo-Addo has been able to fulfil majority of his promises to Ghanaians, he has no regrets endorsing him.

In order to select the best leader for the nation, he counseled Ghanaians to exercise their right to vote without regard for personal benefit and to consider the wider picture.

For a better future for the country’s youth and children, he urged Ghanaians to turn out in their numbers and cast their ballots for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which is number one on the ballot paper, and all other NPP parliamentary candidates.

“On Saturday December 7, when you go out to vote, just look at the first person on the ballot paper – Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – and vote for him,” he added.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia represents hope and prosperity, considering the initiatives he spearheaded during his tenure as Vice President and his catalogue of promises.

He emphasised that Ghana has made remarkable gains over the last eight years, adding that it is imperative to consolidate these gains by voting for the NPP.

Barima Sidney stressed that, among the leading contenders in the December 7, 2024 elections, Dr. Bawumia stands out as the best choice.

He, therefore, urged the public to support the NPP’s candidate, who he believes will deliver on promises and drive progress in key sectors.

By Florence Asamoah Adom