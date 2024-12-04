Doris Gyamo Grabs 3 Awards

Doris Gyamo

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician, Doris Gyamo, has won three awards including Best Africa Artiste of the Year at this year’s edition of the annual GH Awards 2024.

The awards ceremony, which was organised to celebrate individuals and organisations who have excelled across various fields, was held at the West Hills Mall in Accra.

The event attracted a large number of personalities, including artistes as well as music stakeholders.

In addition to Best Africa Artiste of the Year award, the gospel musician also took home the Best Entrepreneur of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Doris Gyamo, who is noted for her hit songs, is regarded as the next act to come out of Ghana, with her talent propelling her onto the global music market.

Her songs carry very touching messages which focus on changing the attitudes and lifestyles of Christians and strengthening men of God to be bold in sharing the gospel with others.

The gospel artiste, whose work is motivated by the conviction that more souls have to be won for God, says she wants to take Ghanaian gospel music to another level so that it reaches out to many communities with a message that is able to transform people’s lives for the better.

According to her, gospel music is a powerful tool in provoking the presence of God, adding that salvation is for everyone regardless of age, nationality or race.

Accepting her awards, the gospel singer, who has over the years served gospel music lovers with highly inspirational tunes, said she was grateful to God, her team and fans for the support throughout her career.

Her success at the GH Awards 2024 not only honours her remarkable journey but also sets a benchmark for aspiring talents and leaders in Ghana and beyond.

Her role as Ghana’s Clean Ambassador, acknowledged by the Ministry of Sanitation, highlights her dedication to societal improvement.

Her campaigns have sparked awareness and action in the fight for improved sanitation standards in Ghana.

She, however, expressed joy for winning the awards, adding that God and humility have been her pillars all these years, and promised to keep up the good work to make the gospel music industry proud.

By George Clifford Owusu