Bookworm Goes To The North

Nelson Kofi Poku

Fast growing kids reading reality show, Bookworm Season 4, has ended on a high note in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

It was characterised by a beautiful display of cultural performance from acrobatic dancers.

The well-organised finals, put together by Zaa Multimedia, attracted 50 schools from the region, with Emmanuel Asamoah Darko emerging tops in the J.H.S. Category, while Darren Obeng Appiah won the Upper Primary and Jecoliah Afia Serwaah Nhyiraba grabbed the Lower Primary Category.

The winners took home various prizes, including souvenirs and branded products from organisers and sponsors.

Founder of Bookworm, Reverend Nelson Kofi Poku, said, “It’s been good, the participants demonstrated grit and academic prowess. That makes me fulfilled, it’s been four years in Kumasi, and I must admit, it has been extremely successful.”

He added, “And like the kids in Accra embraced the idea, their Kumasi counterparts have equally bought into the vision of encouraging reading in schools.”

The organisers have already launched the Northern Regional edition of the event, date and venue will be announced soon.

