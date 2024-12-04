TUC Emphasises Peace During Polls

Joshua Ansah

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has “emphasised the importance of maintaining peace, fairness, and transparency in the 2024 general election.”

In a press release signed by the Secretary General, Joshua Ansah, the TUC pointed out that “despite challenges, our electoral democracy must continue to thrive.”

The Congress has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to remain independent, neutral, and accountable to the Ghanaian people. Transparency and collaboration with political parties through the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), the Congress added, “are essential to foster confidence in the process.”

The government on the other hand, the Congress went on, “must ensure the EC is fully resourced to fulfil its mandate, while political parties must exhibit maturity and focus on critical national issues such as employment, housing, and the cost of living, avoiding divisive rhetoric.”

To the media, the TUC ask that they promote responsible reporting to uphold stability and national cohesion.

“We also encourage security agencies to maintain neutrality and decisively address any attempts to disrupt the peace,” the Congress stressed.

The TUC has asked all workers to exercise their voting rights responsibly and refrain from engaging in any acts that could jeopardise Ghana’s peace.

“Let us work together to safeguard the integrity of our elections and uphold Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa,” it concluded.