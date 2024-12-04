Sunday Explains Stars’ Struggles

Ibrahim Sunday

Ghana and Asante Kotoko legend, Ibrahim Sunday, has laid Black Stars recent struggles at the door step of lack of succession plan.

The Black Stars have come under criticism following a terrible run in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Black Stars, four-time winners of the AFCON, will for the first time in 20 years miss the tournament scheduled for Morocco.

Ghana recorded three draws and three defeats after six games, finishing bottom of Group F with three points.

Sunday said in an interview, “The Black Stars is struggling because we didn’t plan for the future. We enjoyed the Black Stars in previous years without putting in place a succession plan. We should have introduced players into the team for the future.”

Ghana will aim to improve when they face Chad and Madagascar in March 2025 in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum