Ancelotti Backs Mbappé For Penalty ‘No Show’

Carlo Ancelotti and Mbappé

Carlo Ancelotti has backed Kylian Mbappé for not taking a penalty kick for Real Madrid against Getafe on Sunday — allowing Jude Bellingham to score instead — calling the decision “a great act of altruism.”

Mbappé was under pressure to find the net at the Bernabéu after managing just two goals in his nine previous games, and missing a spot kick against Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League four days earlier.

When Madrid were awarded a penalty in the 30th minute, Mbappé turned down the opportunity, signalling that Bellingham — who is Madrid’s other regular taker, alongside the injured Vinícius Júnior — should take it instead.

Bellingham converted to open the scoring, and then Mbappé added a second eight minutes later to complete a 2-0 victory.

“Bellingham or Mbappé, one of the two, whoever’s in best condition,” Ancelotti said in a news conference on Tuesday, when asked who’d step up if Madrid get a penalty away at Athletic Club the next day.

“This isn’t a debate. There are two sides to it. [What] Mbappé [did] against Getafe, you might see it as insecurity, or you might see it as we do, an act of responsibility and altruism… He’s a player with extraordinary talent, he might be the biggest talent in football, and he puts that [at the service of] the team. I value that a lot, personally.”

Mbappé’s performances have been scrutinised in recent weeks, although he’s still managed eight goals in 13 LaLiga games so far this season.

Ancelotti denied one journalist’s suggestion that his unwillingness to take a penalty against Getafe showed a lack of leadership or courage.

“I don’t see it like that,” Ancelotti said. “It’s important for the team, his teammates, all of us, within the dressing room. We value it as I said before, a great act of altruism. When a great talent is altruistic, you’re on the right track.”