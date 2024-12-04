Chelsea Boss Talks Tough

Enzo Maresca

Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca, has said his side can “dominate English football” in the next five to 10 years.

Chelsea are third on the Premier League table, level on 25 points with Arsenal after 13 games, having won seven matches this season, with four draws and just two defeats.

While he doubled down on his belief that Chelsea could not challenge for the title this term, he said the club could become a powerhouse in the years to come.

“In the next five, 10 years, because of the age, Chelsea can be one of the sides that dominate English football,” Marseca told a news conference ahead of Wednesday’s match against Southampton.

“I think we are in the right direction and in terms of personal target, I know from outside you struggle to believe. I’m focused about Southampton, but I’m not focused about end of the season.”

Asked if Chelsea could win the Premier League this season, Maresca said: “Arsenal have been there in the last two years close to [Manchester City] and we have been very far from City.

“To be in the title race is a nice pressure for me and the players — we like that pressure — but it is not our case because Arsenal in the last two years they have been there with Liverpool and City and we were not there. Hopefully soon, we can be there.”

Maresca, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino last summer, said the team had advanced more than he thought they would have at this stage of the campaign.

“In terms of expectation, we are ahead of my expectations in the way we are playing and the results,” Maresca said.