We’ll Upgrade Nursing, Midwifery Colleges – Napo Announces

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has disclosed that the next NPP government under Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will upgrade diploma-awarding nursing and midwifery colleges in the country to degree-awarding institutions, similar to what the current NPP government did to diploma-awarding teacher training colleges, which were transformed into degree-awarding institutions.

The proposed upgrading of nursing and midwifery colleges, according to him, will mean that all trainee nurses and midwives in the country will complete school as graduate nurses and midwives, and that will also mean that their professional value and service conditions will see significant enhancement.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, alias Napo, made this disclosure when he was addressing trainee nurses and midwives of the Komfo Anokye Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Kumasi, in the Bantama Constituency of the Ashanti Region, on Monday, December 2, 2024, as part of his campaign tours.

Napo also assured the trainees of gaining employment after completion of their training, noting among other things that the government’s flagship Agenda 111 hospitals alone, all of which he said will be completed not later than June next year, will provide over 70,000 job opportunities to nurses and midwives.

He reminded them of the dangers of voting for John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), asserting that they will not only cancel their trainee allowances that were restored by the NPP, but will also discontinue all the Agenda 111 hospitals under construction, similar to what they did in 2008 where they abandoned all the President Kufuor-led Eurojet hospitals.

“A John Mahama presidency will mean a second cancellation of your trainee allowance and a discontinuation of all the Agenda 111 hospitals that we are building and commissioning all over the country. Their record in discontinuing projects that have been started by the NPP is a public knowledge, so we cannot afford to bring them back,” he remarked.