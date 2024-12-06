Vote Wisely To Secure Your Future, Not Disco- Sammi Awuku Urges Ghanaians

Sammi Awuku

As the Country gears up for its presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7, 2024, the Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku, has issued a passionate plea to voters, urging them to choose hope over despair.

Speaking at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) concluding rally at the University of Ghana Sports Park, Sammi Awuku emphasized that the upcoming elections represent a critical juncture in Ghana’s history, with the next government set to determine the country’s future trajectory.

Sammi Awuku’s comments come at a time when Ghana is facing significant economic and social challenges.

The country’s economy has been struggling in recent years, with high levels of unemployment and poverty.

The NPP, led by its flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has promised to deliver on its promises of job creation, improving the free Senior High School (SHS) program, and ensuring citizens have financial stability.

A Choice Between Two Visions

The NPP’s vision for Ghana’s future is built on the foundation of its achievements over the past eight years.

The party has implemented several transformative policies, including the Free SHS program, which has benefited over 5.7 million students.

In contrast, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by former President John Dramani Mahama, has promised to revive the economy and provide jobs, but its approach has been criticized as outdated.

Addressing the party members, Sammi Awuku explained that “this election is not about a fake promise of offering you three chicks or running shifts at a nightclub,” which is a clear reference to the NDC’s promises, which many see as unrealistic and unachievable.

Instead, Sammi Awuku urged Ghanaians to vote wisely and choose a government that will deliver on its promises.

The Stakes are High

The outcome of the election will have significant implications for Ghana’s future.

The country is at crossroads, and the next government will determine whether Ghana continues on a path of progress and development or slides back into despair.

Sammi Awuku noted, “The election before us is a destiny vote.” Ghanaians must choose wisely and select a government that will deliver on its promises and ensure a bright future for all citizens.

-BY Daniel Bampoe