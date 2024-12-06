Mahama Warns Against Vote Manipulation Amid Fears of Election Defeat

In a fiery address to supporters at the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) final rally at Madina in Accra, former President John Dramani Mahama, the party’s presidential candidate, issued a stern warning to electoral authorities, security agencies, and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to uphold democratic values and ensure a transparent electoral process.

John Mahama’s warning comes amidst growing concerns about potential vote manipulation and electoral irregularities.

The NDC has been vocal about its suspicions, and Mahama’s statement is seen as a clear message to those who may attempt to subvert the democratic process.

“We will stand with you at the polling station,” Mahama told his supporters.

“Together, we will guard our votes and firmly resist any attempts to steal them.” Mahama said at the Party final rally.

Mahama’s warning is not without precedent.

In 2020, he cried foul over the proposal for the general elections to be held, citing concerns about the electoral process.

Similarly, in 2016, when Mahama was president prepared the grounds for a potential defeat, stating that he would not accept the results of a flawed election.

-BY Daniel Bampoe