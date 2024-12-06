Akufo-Addo Endorses Bawumia As Successor

In a show of confidence and solidarity, President Nana Akufo-Addo has publicly endorsed his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as his successor, urging Ghanaians to vote for continuity and progress.

Speaking at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) final rally at the Legon Sports Park, Akufo-Addo emphasized that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is well-prepared to take over the reins of power and lead Ghana into a brighter future.

This endorsement comes as no surprise, given Bawumia’s impressive track record as Vice President.

With his expertise in economics and his role in shaping the country’s economic policies, Dr Bawumia has proven himself to be a capable and effective leader.

President Akufo-Addo’s endorsement is a testament to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s abilities and a clear indication that he is the right person to continue the NPP’s transformative agenda.

A Leader for the 4th Industrial Revolution

Addressing the National Rally, President Akufo-Addo highlighted Bawumia’s unique blend of skills and experience, which make him the ideal candidate to lead Ghana into the 4th industrial revolution.

“Vote for someone who knows how to survive the 4th industrial revolution. A leader who understands what it takes to succeed in the 4th industrial revolution. We are looking for someone who has a clear plan,” Akufo-Addo emphasized.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s vision for Ghana’s future is built on the foundation of the NPP’s achievements over the past eight years.

He has pledged to continue and expand the party’s transformative policies, including the Free Senior High School (SHS) program, which has benefited over 5.7 million students.

A Call to Action

However, President Akufo-Addo urged the electorate to vote for Dr Bawumia and the NPP’s 276 parliamentary candidates, who are all number one on the ballot.

-BY Daniel Bampoe