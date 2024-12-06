Mahama Is A Failure, Reject Him- President Akufo-Addo To Ghanaians

President Nana Akufo-Addo has launched a scathing attack on former President John Dramani Mahama, describing his leadership experience as a legacy of failure.

Speaking at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) final electioneering rally at the University of Ghana, Legon, President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to reject John Mahama and his National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming elections on December 7.

President Akufo-Addo’s criticism of Mahama is not new.

The two leaders have a long history of political rivalry, dating back to the 2016 presidential elections when Akufo-Addo defeated John Mahama.

Since then, President Akufo-Addo has consistently criticized Mahama’s leadership style and policies, which he believes have hindered Ghana’s progress.

On Thursday, President Akufo-Addo reiterated his concerns about Mahama’s ability to lead Ghana, citing his poor economic management, failed infrastructure projects, and rising unemployment during his presidency.

“John Mahama’s record is one of failure,” Akufo-Addo declared.

“He presided over a collapsing economy, failed infrastructure projects, and rising unemployment. His return to power would only take us backwards.”

President Akufo-Addo’s comments are a clear indication of the NPP’s strategy to focus on Mahama’s past record rather than his current policies.

The NPP believes that Mahama’s leadership style and policies are outdated and would not address the current challenges facing Ghana.

In contrast, Akufo-Addo highlighted the NPP’s achievements in stabilizing the economy, improving education through the Free Senior High School (SHS) program, and investing in healthcare infrastructure under the Agenda 111 initiative.

He urged Ghanaians to consider the future of the country when casting their votes, emphasizing that the upcoming elections present a clear choice between progress under the NPP and regression under the NDC.

However, President Akufo-Addo’s endorsement of his vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as his successor is also seen as a strategic move to reassure Ghanaians that the NPP has a capable leader to continue its development agenda.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been instrumental in shaping the country’s economic policies and has gained recognition for his expertise in economic management.

BY Daniel Bampoe