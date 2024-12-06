“It depends on what is in it” – Mixed reactions to Mahama’s stance on Ghana’s Family Values Bill

Recent comments by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate about the “Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2024” have sparked discussions across Ghana as the nation approaches its general election this weekend.

The bill, passed by Parliament in February, addresses LGBTQ+ issues and has drawn significant attention due to its proposed measures, including penalties for LGBTQ+ identification, advocacy, or support, as well as restrictions on the activities of organizations working on matters of inclusivity and non-discrimination.

In an interview with the BBC on Wednesday, December 4, John Dramani Mahama shared that his decision to assent to the bill if elected would “depend on what is in the bill.” The former president attributed his measured approach to the cultural and religious values observed in Ghana, emphasizing the need for careful consideration of the nation’s context.

“It is not an anti-LGBTQ+ Bill but a Family Values Bill that was unanimously approved by Parliament,” he stated. “The President should share any concerns about the bill and either refer it back to Parliament for further review or seek advice from the Council of State.”

Following the interview, public reactions to the NDC flagbearer’s comments have been mixed. Some Ghanaians have expressed disappointment, suggesting he avoided taking a clear position, while others believe his response reflects a balanced and thoughtful approach.

A facebook user Eunice Smith commented “You trust this man at your own peril. Simple yes or no he was beating about the bush. Meanwhile he was asking Nana Addo to sign the bill,” with support from one Selasie Jesus reigns who said “I’m disappointed at John Dramani Mahama’s response. A simple ‘Yes’ or ‘No’…I thought you were different.”

On X (formerly known as Twitter), user @staywicked_FCB quizzed “Is he trying to say he’s not aware of what’s in the bill championed by his own party member? What a skillful conman.”

Some Ghanaians have however shown support for the former president, insisting that his response is politically sound, and does not risk harm to nonbinary people in the country.

“He has been put on the spot, damned if he said yes, damned if he said no. In an election [sic] season, if you don’t understand that the answer he gave is to be expected and is the most politically correct, then you’re ignorant,” X user, @dr_officiale said.

According to one Osei Dagadu, “What and [sic] accurate and balanced answer by all standards, Thank you JM!”

“You people are not serious? During this crucial moment of election, u [sic] are asking presidential candidates [sic] whether he will sign a bill or not,” Facebook user, Anthony Dormekpor Jnr condemned.

Currently, two lawsuits are before the Supreme Court, challenging the tenets of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill as unconstitutional.

The mixed reactions to the bill and the varying interpretations of its provisions suggest that many Ghanaians may not fully understand its content and implications. This lack of clarity has fueled debates and polarized opinions, highlighting the need for broader public education and awareness.

Ensuring that Ghanaians are well-informed about the bill would enable meaningful discussions and empower citizens to make decisions that reflect their values and aspirations as a nation.