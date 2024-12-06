Samira Bawumia Roots For Hubby

The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to continue the development momentum achieved over the last eight years.

Speaking at the party’s final rally at the Legon Sports Park, Samira Bawumia emphasized that her husband, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is a decisive leader who will serve Ghanaians well and make their interests paramount.

Her appeal is not surprising, given her husband’s impressive track record as Vice President.

Dr. Bawumia has been instrumental in shaping Ghana’s economic policies, and his expertise in economic management has earned him recognition both locally and internationally.

The NPP flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia has promised to provide jobs, skills training, funds for start-up businesses, and industrialize the economy if elected as the next President.

A Leader Who Cares

Samira Bawumia’s speech highlighted her husband’s commitment to Ghana’s development.

“This election is about our future; it is about electing a leader who truly cares about this country,” she stated.

“Dr. Bawumia will serve you, he will be a strong, firm, and decisive leader.” Her comments were echoed by President Akufo-Addo, who also spoke at the rally, urging Ghanaians to vote for Dr. Bawumia and the NPP’s 276 parliamentary candidates.

Continuity and Progress

The NPP’s campaign has focused on highlighting the party’s achievements over the last eight years, including the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) program, which has benefited over 5.7 million students.

Samira Bawumia’s appeal for Ghanaians to vote for the NPP is a call for continuity and progress.

She believes that her husband’s leadership will ensure that the development momentum achieved over the last eight years is sustained and accelerated.

A Record of Development

Samira Bawumia’s comments were not limited to her husband’s leadership qualities.

She also highlighted the NPP’s record of development, citing the party’s achievements in infrastructure development, healthcare, and education.

Her speech was a clear indication that the NPP is committed to continuing its development agenda, with Dr. Bawumia at the helm.

-BY Daniel Bampoe